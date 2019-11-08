Expect moderate to heavy showers in city for next 48 hours: IMD

Mumbai: Parts of Mumbai and its adjoining areas woke up to heavy rainfall on Friday morning. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted moderate to heavy showers or thunderstorms in the city over the next 48 hours.

KS Hosalikar, the IMD deputy director general, has blamed the Cyclone Maha for the unseasonal rains in the city and other parts of the state.

“Due to showers, temperatures are also expected to drop in the city,” he added.

The city witnessed a drop of 2°C in maximum temperature on Friday. While on Thursday, the maximum temperature was 32.5°C, which came down to 30.9°C on Friday. However, the minimum temperature was between 23-25°C at both Colaba and Santacruz observatories.

Meanwhile, Mumbai has reported highest-ever monthly rainfall this November, according to IMD data. In just two heavy spells recorded over a total of seven hours in two days -- 46.3 mm on November 1 and 62.3 mm on November 8, the rainfall this November stands at 108.6 mm, which is now the all-time high for the month compared to 101.3 mm recorded in 1979.

“Rain under the influence of weakened tropical cyclone Maha (now a weather depression), is possibly the last major spell this year. The city has received its highest annual rainfall from June 25 to November 8,” said an official.