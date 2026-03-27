'Excise Duty Cut Will Shield Consumers From Global Price Rise,' Says Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis | X @ANI

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said the petrol excise duty cut announced by the Central government will shield consumers from the impact of rising global crude prices amid the ongoing war in West Asia.

Welcoming the government’s announcement to slash excise duty on petrol to Rs 3 a litre and exempt diesel from the duty, Fadnavis thanked the Union government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving this “big benefit” to consumers.

#WATCH | Mumbai: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis says, "I would like to express my gratitude to the Government of India. In the wake of rising oil prices amid the war in the world, there was apprehension that petrol and diesel prices might increase. To prevent the prices from… pic.twitter.com/iD1VrdhEQW — ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2026

“The burden (due to the situation in West Asia) won’t be passed on to consumers,” he said.

Fadnavis appealed people not to queue up at petrol pumps. “We have enough fuel,” he said. There is also no need for hoarding of domestic gas, he added.

The Centre has declared that there won’t be any lockdown, Fadnavis said. Those spreading rumours of a nationwide lockdown will face criminal action, he added.

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