Exams deferred: MU IDOL postpones exams for final-year exams for arts, commerce students

Mumbai: After technical glitches forced the postponement of final-year theory exams of the Institute of Distance and Open Learning (IDOL) under University of Mumbai (MU) of Bachelor of Arts (TYBA) and Commerce (TYBCom) programme scheduled on Tuesday, MU IDOL announced that exams slated for October 7 too had been postponed.

This is the second such incident in five days, as earlier, on October 3, the first day of MU's IDOL exams, some students had faced technical difficulties and had been unable to take the exam. These students were informed by IDOL on the same day that they could take the exam on a later date.

When students contacted the MU Helpline, they were asked to wait. Finally, MU IDOL released a notification stating, "Due to technical reasons, online examinations of TYBA/BCom scheduled to be held on October 6, 2020, from 1pm to 2pm are postponed. New date/s will be declared very soon on our official website." Later in the day, MU IDOL notified, "The exams scheduled for October 7 have also been postponed. New dates will be declared soon."