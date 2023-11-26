'Exactly Like Hamas..': Israeli Ambassador To India On 15th Anniversary Of 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attacks

Israel's Ambassador to India, Naor Gilon, speaking on the 15th anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. | ANI/X

Mumbai: Speaking on the 15th anniversary of the 26/11 terror attacks on Mumbai, Israel's Ambassador to India, Naor Gilon drew parallels with the siege on Mumbai and the recent October 7 attacks on Israel by the terror group Hamas. The Israeli Ambassador to India said that the purpose behind both 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks and the October 7 attack on Israel by Hamas was done to "spread panic." He also reiterated India's stand that terrorism is a global phenomenon and that it should be fought without any "ifs and buts."

"Terrorists wanted to create panic- exactly like Hamas"

"It's a horrendous phenomenon when people come into your safe haven, to your houses in Mumbai to disrupt the life, to create panic. They wanted panic, they wanted to transmit it - exactly like Hamas," said the Ambassador.

"Israel is on India's side"

"Their aim is not only to kill but also to create panic with the surviving, to make them afraid. We are telling the Indians, like India is always standing with Israel...they have to know, we are on your side. When it comes to fight terrorism, there are no ifs or buts. We are working together," the Ambassador further added.

Terrorism is a global phenomenon

Reiterating PM Modi's stand on terrorism, the Israeli Ambassador to India said, "As PM Modi said rightly, terrorism is a global phenomenon, you have to join hands globally. Countries, free people of the world have to join hands and efforts in order to fight it. I think India and Israel demonstrate in our actions and friendship in what we do together, the joining of these hands to eliminate terrorism."

26/11 Mumbai terror attacks

10 terrorists trained in Pakistan belonging to terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba unleashed terror on Mumbai, India's financial capital on the night of November 26, 2008. The attacks are commonly referred to as 26/11. In the attacks that spanned four days, including the siege of the Taj Hotel, 166 people were killed and over 300 were injured.

October 7 attack on Israel by Hamas

In the October 7, 2023, attack on Israel by Hamas, around 1,200 people were killed in an attack by Hamas terrorists on Israeli soil. Following the attack, Israel retaliated and attacked the Gaza strip to target the Hamas leadership, resulting in the death of over 14,000 civilians, including children. The world bodies have called for a truce. However, the Israeli civilians held hostage by Hamas has made things complicated.