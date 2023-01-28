Ex-Punjab CM Amarinder Singh likely BJP candidate to replace BS Koshiyaari as Maharashtra Governor

Capt. Amarinder Singh (L), BS Koshyari (R) |

New Delhi: Former Punjab Chief Minister Capt. Amarinder Singh, the 80-year old scion of erstwhile Patiala Royal family, may soon get a new role as the governor of Maharashtra.

The news comes days after the incumbent Governor BS Koshiyaari, former Uttarakhand CM, expressed his desire to leave the Raj Bhawan.

Only in December, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) inducted Amarinder in its national executive, after he dissolved a regional party he formed after quitting the Congress.

He has already handed over the responsibility of his home constituency, Patiala, to his daughter Jai Inder Kaur.

Those in his camp say he may not accept the post as he is keen to stay in Punjab politics.

The BJP sources said the party is not keen on Amarinder wanting to lead the party in Punjab, specially after his poor prformance in the Assembly polls, losing for the first time his home segment in 2022 polls.

The veteran has a considerable support base in Punjab and so the BJP national executive two days ago considered him giving a suitable post.

Read Also Maharashtra: Governor Koshiyari allows withdrawal of 12 MLC nominees proposed by MVA

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)