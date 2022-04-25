Ex-Mumbai Mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar, arrested in connection with attack on Kirit Somaiya, granted bail on medical grounds

Former Mumbai Mayor and Shiv Sena leader Vishwanath Mahadeshwar, who was arrested along with three others in connection with an attack on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kirit Somaiya, has been granted bail on medical grounds, Mumbai Police said on Monday.

On Saturday, Somaiya claimed that he was injured in an alleged stone-pelting incident by the Shiv Sena workers in Mumbai.

In a series of tweets, Somaiya said, "Heavy stone-throwing at Khar Police Station by Shiv Sena goondas (goons), my car window glass broken, I am injured, rushing to Bandra police station."

"I am shocked, in the presence of 50 police persons, on the campus of Khar police station, Shiv Sena's 100 goondas assault me with stones. Wanted to kill me. What the Police Commissioner is doing? How are so many mafia Sena goondas allowed to gather in the police station?" he said in another tweet.

Meanwhile, a BJP delegation from Maharashtra met Union minister Nityanand Rai today and urged him to form a special investigation team (SIT) to probe an incident of alleged assault on party leader Kirit Somaiya and review his security arrangements.

Somaiya, who was part of the delegation, said Rai has assured them of taking appropriate action.

"(Union Minister of State for Home) Nityanand Rai assured the BJP delegation to take appropriate steps to stop abuse of power and assault," he said in a tweet.

Somaiya said the delegation included MLAs Mihir Kotecha, Parag Shah, Rahul Narvekar and Amit Satam. Another BJP leader, Vinod Mishra, was also present during the meeting with Rai.

(With PTI inputs)

Published on: Monday, April 25, 2022, 05:54 PM IST