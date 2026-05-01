'Everyone Should Learn Marathi, No Place For Violence': CM Devendra Fadnavis On Maharashtra Day Amid Language Row |

Mumbai: Amid an ongoing debate over the Marathi language in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said that while it is important for residents to learn Marathi, any form of violence in the name of language will not be tolerated.

Speaking to reporters on the occasion of Maharashtra Day, Fadnavis clarified the government’s stance following its recent decision to make Marathi mandatory for auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers.

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“Everyone living in Maharashtra should learn Marathi, but we do not accept violence in the name of language,” the Chief Minister said. He added that it is natural for people to take pride in their regional language and identity.

“Those who live in Maharashtra should learn Marathi. Those who are trying to learn are welcome, and we will teach those who do not yet know the language,” he said, stressing inclusivity in promoting the language.

Fadnavis Condemns Violence Amid Language Row

Fadnavis also strongly condemned incidents of aggression linked to linguistic issues. “Using violence on the basis of language or beating someone because they do not know the language is not part of our culture, and we do not accept it at all,” he stated. Highlighting the simplicity of the language, he described Marathi as beautiful and easy to learn, encouraging wider adoption among residents of the state.

Earlier, the state government’s move to mandate Marathi for public transport drivers had triggered widespread discussions, with mixed reactions from various sections of society. However, after high-level discussions, the state government extended the deadline for auto and taxi drivers to learn Marathi from May 1 to August 15.

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On the occasion, Fadnavis also paid tribute to the martyrs who laid down their lives for the formation of the state. Referring to the sacrifices made during the Samyukta Maharashtra movement, he said, “Maharashtra was formed after 106 martyrs sacrificed their lives.”

He further invoked the legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, stating that the spirit of 'Maharashtra Dharma' continues to inspire unity and pride among the people of the state.

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