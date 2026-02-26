'Every Religion Teaches Only Good Things': SP MLA Rais Shaikh Hits Out At Nitesh Rane's 'Terrorism Taught In Madrasas' Remark - WATCH

'Every Religion Teaches Only Good Things': Samajwadi Party's Rais Shaikh Hit Out At Nitesh Rane's 'Terrorism Being Taught In Madrasas' Remark |

Mumbai: Samajwadi Party MLA Rais Shaikh on Thursday lashed out at Maharashtra Ports Development Minister Nitesh Rane's statement, stating 'terrorism is being taught in Madrasas.' Shaikh said that all religions teach good values and suggested he should be taken to a madrasa to “clean his corrupted mind.”

Hitting out at Rane, Shaikh added that Hinduism, Islam and Christianity promote only positive teachings. He also added that 'Rane ji' should come, sit, read, and understand Madrasa so that his mind opens up, and he looks towards goodness. Recently, Rane had said that he would urge Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to shut down madrasas in the state, claiming that Islamic seminaries were 'breeding grounds for terrorists.'

AIMIM leader Waris Pathan also accused Rane of habitual falsehoods and insulting freedom fighters. “Many great scholars emerged from madrasas. Those who fought the British during the freedom struggle, were they terrorists? By using such words, he is insulting these freedom fighters,” Pathan said.

Nitesh Rane's Statement On Madrasas That Triggered Political Row

While citing a viral video of a Muslim clerk beating a student, Rane claimed the incident was from Sawantwadi in Sindhudurg, his home district, where he is also the guardian minister. “You have seen the maulavi’s video of beating children. Strict action will be taken. Such acts will not be tolerated,” he said, adding that those responsible would face stringent consequences.

Rane questioned the need for madrasas in Maharashtra, alleging that sometimes weapons are found in these institutions and reiterating his claim that they shape terrorists.

Moreover, he also asked whether any Islamic country allows schools for Hindus where only the Bhagavad Gita is taught, arguing that religious education should be confined to places of worship.

