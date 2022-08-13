Event held at Thane Central Jail to commemorate 75 years of India's Independence | Prashant Narvekar

Thane: In order to celebrate the 75 years of India's Independence an event was held at Thane Central Jail on Saturday, August 13. Thane district collector Rajesh Narvekar and Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) MLA Sanjay Kelkar took the tour of the historical jail on this occasion.

Both Rajesh Narvekar and Sanjay Kelkar paid floral tributes to the portraits of freedom fighters, including the Chapekar brothers, Raghoji Bhangre, and Veer Savarkar, who was incarcerated here and some of whom were executed.

Freedom fighters Krishna Karve, Anant Kanhere and Vinayak Deshpande who conspired and killed British officer Arthur Jackson in 1910 were the last to be hanged here informed the jail superintendent Harshad Ahirrao.

District Collector Rakesh Narvekar and MLA Sanjay Kelkar were given a tour of the facility by Jail Superintendent Harshad Ahirrao.

Speaking with the media Rajesh Narvekar, Thane district collector said, "The area around the yard in the jail will be beautified so that its heritage value can be maintained. It will have a memorial flame, fountain as well as an amphitheatre. The work will be completed by Diwali."

Sanjay Kelkar, BJP MLA from Thane said, " The Thane Central Jail holds historical importance and the best part is that it's in Thane. Many freedom fighters who fought for independence were incarcerated here and also few were executed. It is good to see that the Thane district collector Rajesh Narvekar is giving importance to the historical places and beautifying it. I myself will appeal to the government that such historical importance things should be given more attention so that the future generations should know more about our freedom fighters."

Harshad Ahhirrao, Thane Central Jail, jail superintendent said, "All the visitors, as part of the Independence Day celebrations, will be given a glimpse of the ‘Khadi Darwaza’. the jail door leading to the creek from which inmates were taken out of the complex through the sea route. This gate has not been opened for the last 50 years."