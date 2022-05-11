'Even if a hair on Raj Thackeray's head is touched, entire Maharashtra will burn': MNS leader on alleged death threats to party chief

Amid the ongoing loudspeaker row in the state, MNS leader Bala Nandgaonkar has stated that MNS chief Raj Thackeray has received death threats, purportedly from Muslim organisations.

As per reports from Maharashtra Times, Nandgaonkar said that a letter threatening to kill Thackeray was received by the MNS office. He added that he met Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil today and informed him of the letter, which was allegedly written in Urdu.

Nandgaonkar declared that even if a hair on Raj Thackeray's head is touched, the entire state will burn.

The Shiv Sena and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray are locked in political rivalry following the loudspeaker row.

Raj Thackeray is scheduled to visit Ayodhya on June 5, while Maharashtra Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray along with Shiv Sena workers from across the country will visit Ayodhya on June 10.

In April this year, Raj Thackeray demanded that loudspeakers be removed from mosques in Maharashtra, a stand which the main opposition BJP supported.

