'Balasaheb Thackeray founded Shiv Sena but Uddhav turned it to Suleman Sena': Navneet Rana, husband Ravi amid Hanuman Chalisa row

Attacking Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and his Maha Vikas Aghadi government, Amravati MP Navneet Rana and MLA Ravi Rana on Wednesday alleged that Shiv Sena betrayed the previous BJP government as it always had lust for power. Navneet Rana said that in Maharashtra we have Uddhav Thackeray in form of Hitler over sedition charges being slapped against her and husband Ravi Rana.

The couple holding a press conference also went on to say that Balasaheb Thackeray founded Shiv Sena but Uddhav Thackeray turned it to Suleman Sena.

The MP-MLA couple's remarks come after a Shiv Sena delegation on Tuesday met Bandra police officials to seek a probe into how the independent MP videographed while undergoing an MRI procedure at the Lilavati Hospital. Besides this, the couple were also issued a notice over alleged unauthorized alterations carried out in their home in Khar area.

Speaking over the notice, Navneet Rana said that they will reply legally to BMC's notice.

Further the couple said that they will be going to Delhi on May 14 to worship Lord Hanuman and will wish to free Maharashtra from Uddhav Thackeray led government. It is the same day when CM Uddhav Thackeray will be holding a 'Mahasabha' in Mumbai.

Navneet Rana on Monday said she and her husband will approach Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to raise the issue of their alleged ill-treatment by Maharashtra authorities when the couple was in jail recently.

he Rana couple was arrested on April 23 by the Mumbai police and charged under Sections 124A (sedition) and 153A (promoting enmity between different groups) of the Indian Penal Code, among others, after they announced that they would recite the Hanuman Chalisa outside Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's private residence 'Matoshree' in suburban Bandra.

The Rana couple later dropped their plan, citing Prime Minister Modi's visit to the city the next day, but were nonetheless taken into custody by the police and later sent to jail.

A special court here granted them bail on May 4.

Published on: Wednesday, May 11, 2022, 02:45 PM IST