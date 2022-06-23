EV charging stations in Maharashtra to make road journeys smoother

EV charging stations | Representative Image

The Maharashtra government is planning to set up 2,375 electric vehicle (EV) charging stations on all state highways, bus stops and other prominent places by 2025.

Some of the key locations will be on Mumbai-Pune expressway, and Nashik, Nagpur and Aurangabad highways.

For this, Mahavitaran – Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution company (MSEB) – has been appointed as the nodal agency.

Of the total EV stations, Mumbai alone will have 1,500 stations. While 500 have been planned for Pune, Nagpur will have 150, Nashik 100, Aurangabad 75, Amravati 30 and Solapur will have 20.

Of these, 13 have already been set up and work on 49 others is underway, with 17 in Pune, 10 in Navi Mumbai, six each in Thane and Nagpur, and two each in Nashik, Aurangabad, Solapur, Kolhapur and Amravati.

The MSEB has also developed a power mobile application to identify the nearby EV stations.