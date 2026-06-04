ESIC Launches Centralised Online Patient Feedback System Across Hospitals And Dispensaries Nationwide

ESIC's new digital feedback platform enables patients to rate healthcare services and report concerns in real time | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, June 4: In a major push towards improving patient-centric healthcare services, the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), under the Union Ministry of Labour & Employment, has rolled out a Centralised Online Patient Feedback System across all its hospitals and dispensaries in the country.

The digital initiative aims to strengthen healthcare service quality, institutional accountability and grievance redressal by enabling insured persons (IPs) and beneficiaries to share their experiences, complaints and suggestions in real time.

The system captures feedback on key healthcare parameters such as cleanliness of hospitals, behaviour of doctors and staff, waiting time, and availability of medicines.

Multiple feedback channels

To ensure easy access and wider participation, ESIC has introduced multiple feedback channels. Beneficiaries receive automated SMS links immediately after availing treatment through the ESIC HIS (Dhanwantri) Module.

In addition, QR codes displayed on multilingual posters across OPDs and hospital premises allow patients to quickly submit feedback using their mobile phones. The facility is also available through the official ESIC web portal.

Officials said the system has been designed with a user-friendly interface, enabling patients to scan the QR code, enter their IP number, rate services and submit responses within seconds.

Real-time monitoring

To maintain transparency and authenticity, the platform includes OTP-based verification of insured persons and safeguards against duplicate submissions. The multilingual support is expected to improve participation from workers and beneficiaries across different regions and language groups.

The feedback mechanism is backed by a robust tiered monitoring system with role-based dashboards at three levels — ESIC Headquarters, Regional Offices and local ESI health facilities. Authorities said the system will allow real-time monitoring of service delivery and help identify gaps quickly.

Corrective action alerts

Importantly, any healthcare facility receiving a service rating below three stars will automatically trigger alerts to concerned officials for immediate corrective action.

The system will also rank healthcare facilities based on patient feedback, encouraging healthy competition and continuous quality improvement among hospitals and dispensaries.

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ESIC officials said the initiative marks a significant step towards responsive governance and improved healthcare delivery for millions of insured workers and their families across India.

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