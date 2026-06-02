ESIC Launches Centralised Digital Patient Feedback System Across Hospitals Nationwide

New Delhi, June 1: The Employees' State Insurance Corporation has launched a centralised online patient feedback system across all hospitals and dispensaries nationwide to capture real-time patient experience on cleanliness, staff behaviour and medicine availability, an official statement said on Monday.

OTP Validation And Real-Time Monitoring Features

The system is equipped with OTP validation, multilingual support, and real-time monitoring dashboards to instantly flag service ratings below 3 for immediate corrective action, the statement from the Ministry of Labour & Employment said.

Platform Enables Seamless Patient Feedback

The digital platform enables Insured Persons (IPs) and beneficiaries to seamlessly share their healthcare experiences, raise specific concerns, and provide actionable suggestions for institutional improvement.

Multiple Channels Introduced For Wider Participation

To ensure wider participation and absolute ease of access, the system offers multiple feedback channels for the beneficiaries. After availing services through the ESIC HIS (Dhanwantri) Module beneficiaries receive a direct feedback link via SMS.

Beneficiaries can also quickly share their feedback by scanning QR codes displayed on customized, multilingual posters prominently placed at all OPDs and hospital locations.

Feedback can also be submitted directly through the official ESIC website, the statement noted.

User-Friendly Interface For Quick Responses

The user-friendly interface requires patients to simply scan the QR code using their mobile devices, enter their IP Number, rate their experience, and submit their feedback in a matter of seconds.

Dashboards To Support Administrative Action

To translate patient feedback into immediate administrative action, the system integrates robust, role-based digital dashboards, the ministry said.

It helps in continuous monitoring at headquarters, regional offices and local ESI health facilities.

Measures To Ensure Authenticity And Accountability

The system validates IP details through OTP verification to ensure authenticity of feedback. Further it prevents duplicate submissions and supports multiple languages to widen participation.

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Critical issues are automatically flagged when service ratings fall below 3, helping relevant authorities to take timely and targeted corrective actions.

Performance Ranking To Encourage Improvement

Additionally, the platform supports the performance ranking of all healthcare facilities, thereby promoting a culture of continuous improvement, healthy competition, and strict institutional accountability, the statement said.

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