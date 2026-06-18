EPFO Vashi To Hold Awareness Drives On PM Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana On June 19 | File Pic (Representative Image)

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), Regional Office, Vashi, will organise awareness programmes on the Prime Minister Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana (PMVBRY) on June 19 to promote the Centre’s employment-linked initiative and educate employers and workers about its benefits.

The programmes will be held at 4 pm at Adya Krantiveer Vasudev Balwant Phadke Natyagruha in Panvel and at the JSW Steel plant in Dolvi, Pen.

The primary objective of the outreach initiative is to create awareness about the goals and benefits of the PMVBRY scheme, which aims to boost formal employment, expand social security coverage for workers and strengthen job creation across the country.

As part of the programme, appointment letters will be distributed to newly selected employees. Employers will also be briefed on the incentives and benefits available under the scheme, while young job seekers will be encouraged to explore opportunities in the formal employment sector.

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A national-level event linked to the programme will be held at the Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi. Participants attending the events in Panvel and Dolvi will be able to watch a live streaming of the proceedings.

Dr Ram Krishna Tripathi, Regional Provident Fund Commissioner, has appealed to industry bodies, employers, employees, beneficiaries and other stakeholders to participate in the programme and support the effective implementation of the scheme.

Officials said detailed information on various aspects of PMVBRY, including eligibility criteria and benefits applicable to both employees and employers, will be provided during the sessions.

The EPFO expects that the awareness drive will encourage greater participation in the formal employment ecosystem and ensure that eligible workers receive social security benefits more effectively through enrolment under statutory schemes.

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