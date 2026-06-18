Crackdown On Illegal Transport Near Bus Stations Boosts MSRTC Revenue By ₹43.83 Crore In 15 Days | File Pic

A statewide crackdown on illegal passenger transport operating near bus stations has delivered a major financial boost to the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC), with the state-run transporter recording an additional revenue of ₹43.83 crore in the first 15 days of June.

The special enforcement drive, launched under the direction of Transport Minister and MSRTC Chairman Pratap Sarnaik, targeted unauthorized passenger vehicles operating within a 200-metre radius of bus depots across Maharashtra. The action was carried out following directions from the Aurangabad Bench of the Bombay High Court and was coordinated by MSRTC's security and vigilance teams along with Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) and local police authorities.

According to official figures, MSRTC earned ₹495.34 crore between June 1 and June 15 this year, compared to ₹451.51 crore during the same period in 2025. The increase of ₹43.83 crore represents a growth of 9.71 per cent and translates into an average rise of nearly ₹3 crore in daily revenue.

Several divisions reported notable gains during the period. Pune registered the highest increase at ₹5.97 crore, followed by Satara with ₹3.46 crore. Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar recorded an additional ₹2.66 crore, while Nanded, Raigad and Amravati posted increases of ₹2.27 crore, ₹2.17 crore and ₹1.60 crore respectively.

Sarnaik said illegal passenger transport services operating around bus stations had been diverting passengers away from ST buses, affecting both ridership and revenue. He said strict action against unauthorized operators has helped bring commuters back to the public transport network.

“The coordinated efforts of the Transport Department, RTOs, police and MSRTC administration have yielded encouraging results. The increase in revenue clearly shows that more passengers are choosing ST buses,” he said.

The minister added that the campaign would continue across the state to make bus station areas free from illegal passenger transport operations. He said sustained enforcement would not only improve MSRTC's financial health but also ensure safer and more reliable travel options for passengers.

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