Maharashtra Transport Update: MSRTC Extends 10 Per Cent Fare Hike Until July 15 Amid Rising Fuel Costs And Operational Expenses

MSRTC passengers across Maharashtra will continue paying higher bus fares as the state transport corporation extends its 10% seasonal fare hike until July 15 | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, June 15: Millions of passengers travelling by Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) buses will continue to pay higher fares for another month, with the corporation extending its 10 per cent seasonal fare hike till midnight of July 15, 2026.

The fare increase, introduced on April 15 during the summer travel season, was originally scheduled to end on June 15. However, MSRTC has decided to continue the hike, citing mounting operational expenses due to rising fuel prices and an increased dearness allowance (DA) burden for employees.

According to the corporation’s latest order, the fare per stage for ordinary and midi bus services will remain at Rs 11.05. The minimum fare will continue at Rs 14 for adults and Rs 7 for children.

Impact On Commuters Across Maharashtra

The decision is expected to affect lakhs of daily commuters, particularly those in rural areas who depend heavily on state-run buses for work, education and essential travel.

While the corporation says the extension is necessary to offset rising costs, the move will add to the financial burden on passengers already facing increasing living expenses.

MSRTC Financial Performance Under Pressure

Interestingly, the fare hike has not translated into improved finances for the transport undertaking. MSRTC reported a loss of Rs 76 crore in April 2026 despite the revised fares being in force. In contrast, the corporation had posted a profit of Rs 14 crore in April 2025 when no seasonal fare increase was implemented.

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Transport sector observers say the figures raise questions about the effectiveness of the seasonal fare hike as a revenue-generation measure. They point out that key passenger segments, including students and regular travellers, may not contribute enough additional revenue to significantly improve the corporation’s financial position.

The latest extension is therefore likely to renew debate over whether fare hikes alone can address MSRTC’s long-term financial challenges.

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