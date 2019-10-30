EPFO advisory to members: Don't share account info over phone

Mumbai: In the light of a number of fraud calls reported by the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) users, the authority has advised EPFO members not to share their details with others over the phone. This alert is prominently displayed on the EPFO website. The modus operandi of the fraudsters is to get EPFO members to divulge their account details or demand money to enable the member to claim their money. The EPFO has therefore, cautioned users.

A fake website replicating that of the EPFO (www.epfindia.gov.in), featured several posts promising Rs 80,000 to those who had worked between 1990 and 2019. These posts were widely shared on social media. In order to redeem this offer, users were provided with a link directing them to the fake EPFO website.

The EPFO, on Tuesday, tweeted on its official Twitter handle, "EPFO never asks you to share your personal details like Aadhaar, PAN card, UAN or bank details over phone. EPFO never calls any member or subscriber to deposit any amount in any bank. Please do not respond to such fake calls."

So far, banks and other financial institutions have been warning their customers from sharing their personal banking details, like one-time passwords (OTPs), credit/debit card information and other personal details to avoid falling prey to fraudsters posing as bank employees. Now, it is the EPFO's turn to do so.

A senior cyberpolice official said, it was possible that fraudsters were posing as EPFO employees and calling its members, requesting them to share their EPF account details or asking for money. To alert its members, the EPFO tweeted a warning, asking them not to respond to fake offers from websites, telemarketers, SMSs, email or social media to claim settlements, advances, pension or any other service provided by the EPFO.

A cyberexpert said, fraudsters could also be sending phishing emails to lure EPF accountholders. Last year, a member had approached the EPFO office in Pune and provided the mobile number from which he received such a call on his phone. The caller had tried to persuade the member to pay Rs 20,000 as commission and get their pension without hassle, and this was a scam.