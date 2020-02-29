Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray to make Maha free of single-use plastic

Mumbai: The Shiv Sena-led government will make Maharashtra free of single-use plastic items by May 1,
Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray told the legislative council on Friday. However, plastic bottles for water will be allowed even after this ban, clarified Thackeray.
"Wherever there is sufficient water available we will press for using glass bottles. However, where there is water scarcity or water is impure we will allow plastic bottles," Thackeray told the house while replying to a starred question by Ramhari Rupanwar.
In 2018, the Maharashtra government had imposed a ban on manufacturing, use, sale, distribution and storage of plastic materials such as one-time-use bags, spoons and plates, among others.
"Single-use disposable plastic items such as carry bags, straws, cups and plates are already banned in the state.
However, these items are still found in markets," replied Thackeray. I have asked officials of my department to make Maharashtra free of single-use plastic items by May 1," he informed.
The government has also fixed Rs 15 per kilogram rate under buy-back policy of plastic items from conservancy workers, the minister told Vidya Chavan while replying to her query on the issue.
