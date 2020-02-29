Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray to make Maha free of single-use plastic

In 2018, the Maharashtra government had imposed a ban on manufacturing, use, sale, distribution and storage of plastic materials such as one-time-use bags, spoons and plates, among others.

"Single-use disposable plastic items such as carry bags, straws, cups and plates are already banned in the state.

However, these items are still found in markets," replied Thackeray. I have asked officials of my department to make Maharashtra free of single-use plastic items by May 1," he informed.

The government has also fixed Rs 15 per kilogram rate under buy-back policy of plastic items from conservancy workers, the minister told Vidya Chavan while replying to her query on the issue.