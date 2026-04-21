Ensure Timely Completion Of Training Programmes For Tribal Students: Maharashtra Minister Ashok Uike

Mumbai: Maharashtra Tribal Development Minister Ashok Uike on Tuesday directed officials to ensure that training programmes conducted for tribal students are completed within stipulated timelines to boost their academic progress and competitive exam success.

Chairing a review meeting of the Tribal Research and Training Institute (TRTI) at Mantralaya, Uike emphasised the importance of structured and high-quality coaching for students from tribal communities. He said timely completion of these programmes would give candidates adequate preparation time and improve their performance in competitive examinations.

“Planned and effective training is essential to increase the participation of tribal students in competitive exams. Delays in programmes directly impact their readiness,” the minister noted.

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Uike also stressed the need to widen outreach of government welfare schemes through effective use of social media so that maximum beneficiaries from tribal communities can access available opportunities.

Highlighting the role of research and documentation, he directed officials to ensure that publications based on tribal studies are released regularly within fixed timelines. Such efforts, he said, would help preserve and promote the history, culture and traditions of tribal communities.

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The meeting also reviewed the functioning of Scheduled Tribe caste certificate scrutiny committees. Officials discussed measures to streamline processes and improve efficiency.

In addition, the department decided to compile and publish information on birth anniversaries and martyrdom days of prominent tribal leaders. Discussions were also held on conducting surveys of tribal hamlets across the state to better understand ground-level conditions.

Senior officials, including department secretary Vijay Waghmare and TRTI commissioner Manjiri Manolkar, were present at the meeting.

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