'Ensure Farmers Get Crop Loans': DCM Ajit Pawar Tells Officials

NCP Chief Ajit Pawar | File Photo

As the monsoon gets underway in Maharashtra, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has asked divisional commissioners to ensure that every eligible farmer gets a crop loan.

Satisfactory rainfall is expected in the state this year, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). “Farmers have started preparing to sow the kharif crops. Sowing should not be delayed because of lack of fertilisers and seeds,” Pawar said.

The NCP leade reviewed the rainfall, fertilisers, seed supply, crop loan distribution, status of tankers, water storage and discharge planning in dams, flood control, fodder availability in the state through a video communication system.

During the meeting, Chief Secretary of Revenue Department Rajesh Kumar, Director of Disaster Management Lahuraj Mali, Deputy Secretary of Agriculture Department Chandwale and others were present. The divisional commissioners of Pune, Amravati, Nagpur, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, Nashik and Konkan were also present through a video link.

“After the very first rain, water has accumulated in various parts of Pune city. The municipal corporation should immediately take measures in this regard. Planning should be done for proper drainage of water during heavy rains. Some parts of the state have received 100 millimetres or more of rain,” Pawar said.

Pawar said that since according to the IMD, the rainfall will be more than average this year, release of water in the dams should be strictly planned.

“The Water Resources Department should appoint a coordination officer on interstate dams and plan timely release of water. Care should be taken that water does not rise in cities and villages. Planning should be done from now so that there is no problem of flooding in Kolhapur city due to the water of Almatti Dam,” he said.

The deputy CM asked the official to be vigilant about Medigatta and Gosikhurd dams ensure there was no flood situation in Gadchiroli district.

“In case of flood situation, citizens should be alerted through the district collector. In such a situation, efforts should be made to provide relief to the citizens, to plan measures for timely relief and rehabilitation. The Water Resources Department should make proper planning regarding the release of water from the dams,” he added.