Endgame for MVA? Shiv Sena MLAs to meet again at CM residence at 7 pm today

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray | Photo Credit: Twitter/@CMOMaharashtra

With the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra in crisis, Shiv Sena MLAs will be meeting at Chief Minister's official residence - Varsha in Mumbai today at 7 pm.

Uddhav Thackeray a few hours ago had chaired a meeting where only 18 MLAs had shown up.

The meeting was called in the wake of Maharashtra Minister Eknath Shinde along with some Sena MLAs apparently camping in Gujarat's Surat city, a day after the Sena-led MVA, which also comprises the NCP and Congress, suffered a setback in the Maharashtra Legislative Council polls by losing one out of the six seats it contested.

The Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress had nominated two candidates each for 10 seats up for grabs, but Congress's Dalit leader Chandrakant Handore lost the poll. The BJP won all the five seats it contested.