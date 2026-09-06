Encroachments, Illegal Taxis, Parking Woes: Colaba Residents Demand Long-Pending Action | File Photo

Mumbai: The Clean Heritage Colaba Residents Association (CHCRA) held a community meeting on Sunday on major issues plaguing the area like double parking, illegal taxis, encroachments, law and order etc. For years, the residents have been fighting against the illegal hawkers on Colaba causeway, occupying the footpath and leaving now way for pedestrians. They have also been active on social media complaining against unauthorised car parking on narrow roads, further creating congestion. However, the authorities have failed to take concrete actions.

President of CHCRA Subhash Motwani said, "We discussed issues of encroachments of how pedestrians spaces are being usurped and no concrete action being taken by the authorities inspite of High Court guidelines. Other issue was the menace of private and illegal taxis which run a syndicate in the area and over 80 illegal and private taxis are parked and they have usurped lanes and bylanes around Boman Kawasji Boman Behram Marg."

"Our plan of action will be to take it up with BMC Commissioner and Joint Commissioner Traffic as the area has lot of no entry violations especially by two wheelers and the traffic department is unable to control the same for reasons best known to them," Motwani added.

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