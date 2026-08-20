Employees Say Title Inflation Often Comes Without Corresponding Pay Rise: Survey | AI Representational Image

Mumbai: Nearly six in 10 professionals in India believe their job title does not adequately reflect their compensation, highlighting a growing disconnect between professional recognition and financial rewards, according to the latest quarterly hiring tracker by Indeed, a job search aggregator and hiring platform.

The survey found that nearly 80% of professionals believe title inflation has become common across industries, with employees increasingly being given senior-sounding designations without a corresponding rise in pay.

“Titles remain meaningful because they signal opportunity and capability, but they are most effective when they reflect genuine career progression rather than becoming a substitute for it,” said Sashi Kumar, Managing Director, Indeed India. He added that aligning titles with career progression would be increasingly important for organisations seeking to attract and retain talent.

Salary outweighs better designation

The survey showed that employees are increasingly evaluating career growth beyond designations. Nearly one in three professionals who received a title change in the past two years said it came with either no salary increase or an increment of less than 5%.

At the same time, 52% said they would prefer a higher salary over a better designation while considering a new job opportunity. This indicates that while titles may help professionals signal their seniority and open up future opportunities, compensation remains a key measure of career value.

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Titles still shape career prospects

However, employees continue to attach considerable importance to designations. Nearly 70% said their title plays an important role in shaping future career opportunities, while around 73% believe a stronger designation improves how prospective employers perceive them. About 57% said their designation has a significant impact on their overall job satisfaction.

Employers use titles to retain talent

The employer perspective provides another dimension to the trend. Around 57% of employers said their organisations use senior-sounding or enhanced job titles to some or a great extent to attract or retain talent. Organisations are increasingly using designations as a talent-management tool, particularly when salary budgets are constrained.

The findings point to an expectation gap between employers and employees. While companies may view titles as one way of recognising talent, professionals continue to associate meaningful career progression more closely with financial advancement.

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Career progression beyond job titles

The survey's findings suggest that as India's labour market evolves, career progression may increasingly be judged by the combination of designation, responsibilities and compensation, rather than by a change in job title alone.

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