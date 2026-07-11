Emergency Relief Operations Begin In Raigad For Animals Affected By Maharashtra Floods | Humane World for Animals India

Mumbai: An animal welfare organisation and a non-governmental organisation have joined hands to launch emergency relief operations for animals affected by the devastating floods in Maharashtra. The collaboration aims to support over 5,000 animals in various villages of Raigad along the Savitri river with emergency feed for farmed and companion animals.

Humane World for Animals India (HWAI), in collaboration with Navi Mumbai-based Sahyog Foundation, is conducting rapid needs assessments and providing relief in some of the worst-affected areas. According to the NGOs, initial relief is being prioritised in flood-impacted villages like Mahad, Birwadi and Gondale, to identify and meet the most urgent needs of companion and farmed animals.

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Over the next two days, the initiative aims to support more than 5,000 animals and distribute about 55 tonnes of emergency cattle feed across the affected communities. The relief work also includes providing emergency cattle feed and food for companion animals, along with veterinary treatment as needed.

HWAI’s manager of disaster preparedness, response and relief team, Praveen Suresh, said that the situation is extremely grim and their team is trying to ensure that animals and the communities who depend on them receive timely, lifesaving assistance as they begin to recover from this disaster.

“Many small farmers have lost their entire stock of stored fodder to the floods, forcing their animals to graze in the hills. At the same time, we are deeply concerned about the risk of disease outbreaks if preventive veterinary care and medicines are not made available quickly,” he said, adding that while they are unable to access the worst-affected areas directly, they will support local organisations and government authorities to ensure help reaches those who need it most.

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Humane World for Animals responds to disasters in India and around the world to assist animals and communities in need. In the past, the team has stepped in to provide emergency relief to animals affected by volcanic eruptions in Guatemala, deadly earthquakes in Nepal, Ecuador, Mexico and Türkiye, hurricanes, flash floods and cyclones in India, Haiti and Mozambique as well as wildfires in Australia and Chile while also helping refugees and their pets fleeing the war in Ukraine.

Over the last seven years, HWAI has gained a notable presence in Kerala through its disaster response, preparedness and relief efforts. Along with partner organisations, Humane World for Animals India is striving to make Kerala a disaster-resilient district for both humans and animals, by strengthening the capacity of communities, local governments, and grassroots humanitarian organisations. As part of this effort, the organisation has conducted flood preparedness training for communities and local organisations to safeguard animals and the families that depend on them during disasters such as floods and landslides.

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