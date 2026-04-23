Elphinstone Bridge Demolition: Last Hurdle Cleared As Haji Noorani Building To Be Razed From April 27, Making Way For Sewri–Worli Connector |

Mumbai: The demolition of the Haji Noorani building near the Elphinstone bridge in Prabhadevi, the final structure obstructing the Sewri–Worli Connector, will begin from April 27, making way for the double-decker structure, replacing the century-old bridge.

The announcement comes after authorities directed all 23 occupants to vacate by April 24, as reported by Hindustan Times. The building, which houses 17 residents and six shopkeepers, has been the last remaining barrier to completing crucial pillars for the 4.5-km connector project. The delay had stalled construction work being carried out by J Kumar Infraprojects, even as the project’s September deadline approaches.

The adjacent Laxmi Niwas building, also part of the alignment, had already begun demolition in late March. However, the Haji Noorani structure remained a challenge for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority due to rehabilitation-related issues.

Earlier this year, the MMRDA issued rehabilitation offers to 78 affected residents from both buildings, providing alternative housing through Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority in areas such as Dadar, Prabhadevi and Parel. Eligible residents were allotted 405 sq ft homes, with provisions for financial adjustments for larger units.

The process faced delays after six residents objected to earlier rehabilitation options in Byculla and Wadala, citing concerns over location and building conditions. This led authorities to identify additional housing and conduct a fresh lottery earlier this week, after which evacuation notices were issued.

Some residents have requested more time to arrange funds for larger replacement homes. Rohit Mayekar, who was allotted a 450 sq ft flat in Prabhadevi, said he has been asked to pay Rs 22 lakh for the additional area, as quoted by HT.

Officials, however, confirmed that demolition will proceed as scheduled, with limited flexibility on payment timelines. Meanwhile, three ground-floor occupants are yet to receive rehabilitation housing, as their eligibility under the cessed building norms remains under review.

The Sewri–Worli connector is a crucial east-west link that will integrate the Mumbai Coastal Road Project with the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link, majorly easing traffic movement across the city. Additionally, a double-decker bridge is planned at the site of the former Elphinstone Bridge, with separate decks for local traffic and connector movement, further enhancing connectivity in central Mumbai.

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