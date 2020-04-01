Elgar Parishad: Court rejects Shoma Sen, Varavara Rao’s bail pleas

Mumbai: A holiday court has rejected the temporary bail pleas of civil activists Shoma Sen and Varavara Rao – both accused in the Elgar Parishad case, filed on the grounds of the coronavirus pandemic.

Additional sessions judge RR Bhosale noted while rejecting the bail pleas, “On facts and merits of the matter, admittedly no change of circumstances occurred while earlier bail applications have been rejected.” The court also noted that the minutes of the meeting of the high-power committee, as per the direction of the Bombay High Court, excludes to grant any kind of bail to the offenders under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) in the backdrop of COVID-19 pandemic. “Thus, the accused are not entitled for grant of interim bail on that ground,” it said.

Sen, 61, is lodged in Byculla Women’s prison and Rao, 80, at the Taloja Central Prison, after being shifted from Pune’s Yerawada jail. They had sought temporary bail on the grounds of the coronavirus pandemic for a period as thought to be appropriate by the court. Sen’s advocate Sharif Shaikh said they will be challenging the order in the high court. Advocate R Sathyanarayan for Rao said they will have to do something but have not yet decided about challenging the order.

Arguing her bail plea, Shaikh had told the court that older people like Sen with underlying conditions are more prone to the infection. Sen has osteoarthritis, high blood pressure, glaucoma and was vulnerable to the virus, he had said. Rao said in his bail plea that he is 80 years of age and suffers from multiple ailments. His bail application mentioned that he had already written to the superintendent of Taloja jail earlier in the month for a separate confinement, as he was already a patient of respiratory problems and was suffering from suffocation.