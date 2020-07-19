Elgar Parishad case: Varavara Rao shifted to Nanavati for neurological treatment

Mumbai: Poet and Elgar Parishad case accused Varavara Rao, a COVID-19 patient, was on Sunday shifted to the Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai for neurological and urological treatment, an official said.

Rao, 80, was undergoing treatment at the state-run St George Hospital in south Mumbai since Thursday after being tested coronavirus positive. During treatment for COVID-19, doctors found his condition to be stable but also observed he has neurological problems, the official said. Neurologists from the state-run J J hospital checked him on Friday and he was diagnosed as having delirium, a hospital official said.

Delirium is an acutely disturbed state of mind characterized by restlessness, illusions, and incoherence, occurring in intoxication, fever, and other disorders. As he required neurological and urological treatment, he was shifted to the private Nanavati Hospital in the wee hours on Sunday, the official said.