Elgar Parishad case: Poet Varavara Rao admitted in Mumbai's JJ hospital

Poet Varavara Rao, 81, accused in the Elgar Parishad- Bhima Koregaon case was admitted in JJ hospital on Thursday with complaints of giddiness.

JJ hospital dean Dr. Ranjit Mankeshkar said on Friday night that Rao is in the general ward, is being evaluated and his condition is stable.

His advocate R. Sathyanarayan said he had not been informed about the same by the Taloja jail where Rao was lodged about the hospitalization, but has got to know about it. The information about Rao being hospitalized reached his family through a phone call from Chikkadapalli police station in Hyderabad. They said they had received the information from a police station in Pune, which had inturn received the information from Taloja jail.

Advocates Sathyanarayan and Nilesh Ukey said they will be approaching the special court on Saturday to seek a report from the hospital and a permission to meet Rao.