Elgar Parishad Case: NIA Moves To Cancel Bail Of Vernon Gonsalves And Arun Ferreira, Alleges Violation Of Court-Imposed Conditions

Vernon Gonsalves and Arun Ferreira face fresh legal scrutiny after the NIA moved a special court seeking cancellation of their bail in the Elgar Parishad case over alleged violation of bail conditions | File Photo

Mumbai, June 10, 2026: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday moved a plea seeking cancellation of the bail granted to Vernon Gonsalves and Arun Ferreira in the Elgar Parishad case, alleging violation of bail conditions.

Earlier Pleas Against Bharadwaj And Rao

The agency had last month sought cancellation of bail for activist Sudha Bharadwaj and poet-activist Varavara Rao on similar grounds.

Alleged Violation Of Bail Conditions

In its application, filed through special public prosecutor Prakash Shetty, the NIA alleged that Gonsalves and Ferreira actively participated in a meeting held on the terrace of the Mumbai Press Club on January 19. According to the agency, Bharadwaj and Rao were also present at the gathering.

The NIA contended that while granting bail, the court had imposed conditions restraining the accused from making contact or communicating with co-accused or any person linked to the case.

Meeting Allegedly Linked To CPI (Maoist)

In its earlier plea against Rao and Bharadwaj, the agency alleged that the gathering was organised to propagate the ideology of the banned CPI (Maoist) and deliberate on future plans for expanding the 'urban naxal' movement, which it claimed posed a threat to the nation’s integrity, sovereignty, and security.

The agency further alleged that other accused in the case who are currently on bail, including Anand Teltumbde, Rona Wilson, Sudhir Dhawale, Hany Babu, and Gautam Navlakha, were also present at the meeting.

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Proclamation Against Absconding Suspects

Meanwhile, a special NIA court on Wednesday issued a proclamation against two wanted suspects in the case, Prakash alias Naveen alias Ritupan Goswami and Ganapathy alias Mupalla Laxman Rao. The agency said both have remained absconding since the registration of the case.

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