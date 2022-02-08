Elgar Parishad case: Court permits devices of accused to be handed to SC committee probing Pegasus row

A special court on Tuesday allowed the National Investigation Agency’s (NIA) plea to hand over about 25 devices of some of the Elgar Parishad- Bhima Koregaon case accused to the Supreme Court-appointed technical committee which sought access to them to probe if they were infected by Pegasus malware.

On Saturday, the NIA had approached the court with the plea as the apex court-appointed committee headed by a former SC judge had written to the agency’s director-general on Jan 31 for the same.

The committee had sought the mobile phones of Sudha Bharadwaj, Rona Wilson, Hany Babu, Shoma Sen, Anand Teltumbde, Vernon Gonsalves and Varavara Rao. The committee had sought access to these as it had been informed by their lawyers or family members that these devices were infected by Pegasus.

The NIA had also received an email regarding the same from an official of the apex court.

The devices had been seized by the Pune police that had first probed the case before it was taken over by the NIA. They were now in the NIA court’s custody, having been submitted along with the charge sheet, except mobile phones of Sudha Bharadwaj and Vernon Gonsalves, as they are still with the forensic lab in Kalina, Mumbai.

Some of the accused on Tuesday had sought that the articles be opened in the presence of their adv. Special judge Dinesh E. Kothalikar in his order directed that the court registrar open the seal of the articles in presence of the agency’s investigating officer as well as the advocates at 11 am today.

The devices were further directed to be sealed and handed over to the NIA’s officer in the advocate’s presence. The court further stated that the investigating officer must hand it over to the technical committee and if they are returned, he should submit the devices to the court immediately.

"The technical committee will be making digital copies of the devices in presence of the officer presenting them and will be returning them to the officer immediately," the NIA had informed the court in its plea on Saturday.

By an order on Oct 27 last year, the SC had appointed a committee to look into unauthorized spying allegations using Israeli spyware Pegasus that was used for surveillance on journalists, activists and politicians. The committee had been formed on a petition by an advocate Manoharlal Sharma in the SC, seeking a probe on a report in New York Times that India had bought Pegasus spyware from Israel.

Published on: Tuesday, February 08, 2022, 10:28 PM IST