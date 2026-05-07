Elephanta Islanders Urge Parliamentary Panel To Remove ASI Curbs And Start ₹250-Crore Project |

Navi Mumbai: The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, under the chairmanship of Saptagiri Sankar Ulaka, visited Gharapuri village on Elephanta Island on May 5, during which residents alleged that a Rs 250-crore development project approved for Elephanta Caves in 2015 has never taken off, while the Archaeological Survey of India continues to impose strict restrictions on the island, claimed the deputy sarpanch. The residents urged the committee to intervene, withdraw the restrictions and expedite pending infrastructure and tourism-related development works on the UNESCO World Heritage site.

Led by Sarpanch Meena Mukesh Bhoir and Deputy Sarpanch Baliram Padmakar Thakur, villagers submitted a memorandum claiming that the ASI’s restrictions have hampered transportation, communication facilities, rural infrastructure and local tourism-related businesses on the island.

“Despite approval of the Rs 250-crore development project more than a decade ago, no work has started on the island. The restrictions imposed by the ASI should be removed so that development projects and tourist facilities can finally begin,” Thakur said.

The residents stated that villagers from Shetbandar, Rajbandar and Morabandar are largely dependent on tourism for their livelihood through handicraft stalls, food vendors and souvenir shops operating between the jetty and the caves area. However, they alleged that ASI authorities have objected to several roadside stalls and restricted traditional commercial activities, affecting the income of local families.

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The villagers further demanded that the government adopt a balanced approach towards heritage conservation and infrastructure development to improve tourist amenities and generate employment opportunities for locals. "If the village is developed, it will inturn benefit more tourists. As of now, on an average we have close to five lakh tourists annually of which close to one and half lakh are foreigners. If tourism increases, it will benefit the government as well," Thakur added.

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