Election Commission To Verify 9.86 Crore Voters In Maharashtra Under Special Electoral Roll Revision Drive | Sourced

Mumbai: The Election Commission of India has announced the third phase of its Special Intensive Revision (SIR) campaign covering 16 states and three Union Territories, with Maharashtra among the key states where a large-scale verification of electoral rolls will be undertaken.

As part of the exercise, nearly 9.86 crore registered voters in Maharashtra will undergo door-to-door verification to ensure the accuracy and transparency of voter records ahead of upcoming elections. Election officials said the campaign will involve extensive field-level scrutiny of voter details, including residential addresses and eligibility status.

According to the schedule announced by the Election Commission, the revision process in Maharashtra will begin in June and continue till October 2026. Booth Level Officers (BLOs) will play a central role in the drive by visiting households across the state to physically verify voter information. The verification process will be conducted between June 30 and July 29, 2026.

Officials said the timeline for the third phase was prepared keeping in mind the ongoing census-related work involving field machinery. Training and preparatory sessions for BLOs will be conducted between June 20 and June 29 before the actual field verification begins.

To ensure transparency and cooperation during the exercise, political parties have been asked to appoint Booth Level Agents (BLAs) at every polling station. These agents will assist election officials during the verification process and help identify duplicate entries, deceased voters and omissions in the electoral rolls.

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The Election Commission said the draft electoral roll for Maharashtra will be published on August 5, 2026. Citizens will then be able to file claims and objections between August 5 and September 4. After scrutiny and disposal of objections, the final electoral roll will be published on October 7, 2026.

Election officials maintained that the intensive revision drive is aimed at improving the credibility and accuracy of electoral rolls by removing duplicate and ineligible entries while ensuring the inclusion of all eligible voters.

The Commission has urged all recognised political parties to actively participate in the process to make the revision exercise more transparent, inclusive and error-free.

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