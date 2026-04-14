Election Commission Launches Special Voter Mapping Drive In Airoli To Verify Electoral Rolls Against 2002 Database | File Pic

A special drive to map voters has been launched in the Airoli Assembly constituency as part of the Election Commission of India’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) programme aimed at ensuring accurate and transparent electoral rolls.

Initiative covers 18 constituencies

The initiative, currently underway across nine states and three Union Territories, is being implemented in 18 constituencies of Thane district. Under this exercise, details of voters listed in the current electoral roll will be verified with the 2002 electoral roll.

According to Electoral Registration Officer, the mapping will be conducted in two categories. Voters whose names are already present in the 2002 electoral roll will undergo “person-to-person” mapping. Meanwhile, new voters whose names do not appear in the 2002 list will be verified through progeny mapping, based on records of their parents or grandparents from the earlier roll.

2002 electoral rolls

To support the process, electoral rolls from 2002 have been made available in PDF format on the Election Commission’s official website. Voters can also access their details, including old part and serial numbers, through the online portal.

Read Also Mob Attack On Senior Religious Leader Sayed Khalid Ashraf In Dongri Sparks Alarm Over Drug Mafia...

The drive is being carried out in all housing societies of the 150-Airoli Assembly constituency between April 11 and April 24, 2026. Booth Level Officers (BLOs) are visiting societies to collect and verify voter information.

Authorities have appealed to citizens to keep relevant details of family members from the 2002 electoral roll ready and cooperate with BLO officials during their visits. Officials said the exercise is crucial for maintaining an accurate and transparent voter database and urged residents to actively participate.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/