Election Commission Gives Voters Left Out Of Draft Electoral Rolls Another Chance To Register Their Names | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai: The Election Commission of India has provided another opportunity to voters whose names were excluded from the draft electoral rolls under the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) 2026, allowing them to submit the required documents to secure their inclusion in the final voters' list.

The decision covers voters who were issued enumeration forms but whose names did not figure in the draft electoral rolls after being categorised as absent, shifted, dead or duplicate (ASDD).

Excluded Voters' Lists To Be Republished

As part of the initiative, booth-wise lists of voters excluded from the draft rolls, along with the probable reasons for their exclusion, are being republished on notice boards at polling stations, panchayat buildings, offices of urban local bodies and block development officer offices. The lists will also be available on the website of the Chief Electoral Officer.

Eligible voters can submit their duly filled enumeration forms to the Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) or Assistant Electoral Registration Officer (AERO) concerned during the ongoing revision exercise. Booth-level officers (BLOs) are being directed to reach out to voters and provide the forms either physically or through digital means. Voters can also download the forms from the Election Commission's website or app using their old Elector Photo Identity Card (EPIC) number.

Documentation Requirements For Eligible Voters

The documentation requirements will vary depending on whether voters have changed their place of residence. Those who have not shifted residence must submit a signed enumeration form along with a declaration stating the prescribed reason under Annexure-B.

Voters who have shifted their residence within the state are not required to submit Form 8. Instead, they must submit the enumeration form along with proof of their new address and a declaration under Annexure-C.

For homeless persons, the field verification report (FVR) prepared by the BLO will be accepted as proof of residence.

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Verification And Inclusion In Final Rolls

All applications received will be duly verified, and eligible voters will be included in the final electoral rolls. Their existing EPIC numbers will be retained and reissued.

The Thane District Collector and District Election Officer's office has directed all Electoral Registration Officers, Assistant Electoral Registration Officers and Booth-Level Officers across the district to strictly implement the Election Commission's instructions and ensure that eligible voters get an opportunity to be included in the final electoral rolls.

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