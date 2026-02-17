 ELDERTHON 2026 Walkathon In Airoli Promotes Active Ageing As Senior Citizens Turn Out In Large Numbers
The third edition of ELDERTHON 2026 in Airoli saw enthusiastic participation from senior citizens in a 3-km walkathon promoting healthy ageing, community bonding and active living, evolving into a growing wellness movement in Navi Mumbai.

Sameera Kapoor Munshi
Updated: Tuesday, February 17, 2026, 08:58 PM IST
article-image
Senior citizens participate enthusiastically in the ELDERTHON 2026 walkathon in Airoli to promote healthy and active ageing | File Photo

Navi Mumbai, Feb 17: The third edition of ELDERTHON 2026 – “You Move Ahead”, a 3-km walkathon dedicated to senior citizens, was held with great enthusiasm on February 15 at Ichhapurti Ganesh Mandir, Sector 15, Airoli.

The event was jointly organised by Kolhapurkar Rahivasi Vikas Seva Sanstha, Shri Ganesha DRS Foundation and We Before Me, and witnessed large-scale participation from senior citizens across the city.

Promoting active and healthy ageing

The walkathon focused on promoting active living, good health and social engagement among the elderly. Organisers said the disciplined turnout and high energy levels of participants reflected the growing awareness about healthy ageing and community bonding among senior citizens.

Participants honoured and awarded

All participants received T-shirts, caps, medals and refreshments, while winners were awarded attractive prizes in recognition of their performance.

Dignitaries extend support

Though Shivajirao Patil, MLA from Chandgad Assembly Constituency, could not attend due to medical reasons, he conveyed his best wishes and support for the initiative over the phone.

Several dignitaries were present at the event, including Krishna Patil, Deputy Mayor of the Thane Municipal Corporation, Chandrakant Undge, Chief Engineer of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, and Ashok Patil, Corporator from Airoli, along with other public representatives and social workers.

Organisers highlight growing movement

The programme was conducted under the leadership of D. L. Bhadavankar, President of the organising institution, with the support of office-bearers and volunteers. Overall coordination and on-ground management were handled by Saurabh Kedia.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Kharghar Marathon 2026: Traffic Restrictions Imposed In Parts Of Navi Mumbai On February 1; Check...
article-image

Addressing the gathering, Bhadavankar thanked the participants and volunteers for their cooperation and said such initiatives would continue in the future to strengthen community participation and encourage healthy, active ageing.

Organisers noted that ELDERTHON has evolved beyond a fitness event into a broader social movement promoting senior citizens’ well-being in Navi Mumbai.

