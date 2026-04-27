Elderly Couple Missing For Seven Days Found Dead In Murbad; Daughter's Alleged Harassment Over Property Suspected As Cause

In a disturbing incident that has sent shockwaves across the region the bodies of an elderly couple who had been missing for the past seven days from were discovered in a secluded area of Murbad taluka. |

Kalyan: In a disturbing incident that has sent shockwaves across the region the bodies of an elderly couple who had been missing for the past seven days from were discovered in a secluded area of Murbad taluka. The case has raised serious concerns about alleged familial harassment and the safety of senior citizens.

The deceased have been identified as 85-year-old Mahadu Gharat and his 75-year-old wife, Kamalabai Gharat. According to preliminary findings, the couple is suspected to have died by suicide, allegedly driven to distress due to continuous mental harassment by their daughter over financial and property-related demands.

Missing Complaint Led to Grim Discovery

Police sources revealed that the couple had been reported missing on the 23rd of this month. Notably the missing complaint was filed by their daughter herself at the Titwala Police Station. Following the complaint an extensive search operation was launched.

The breakthrough came when local authorities in Murbad received information about two bodies lying in an isolated area. Acting swiftly, Murbad Police reached the spot, conducted a panchnama, and took custody of the bodies for further investigation.

Allegations of Financial Pressure and Mental Harassment

During the initial inquiry investigators found indications that the elderly couple had been under severe mental stress. It is alleged that their daughter had been repeatedly pressuring them for money and property, leading to prolonged emotional distress.

While these claims are still under verification, police officials have not ruled out the possibility that sustained harassment may have played a role in the tragic outcome.

Senior Police Inspector Mukesh Dhage from Titwala Police Station stated that the search for the couple had been ongoing since the complaint was registered. Now that the dead body have been recovered the matter is being thoroughly investigated by Murbad Police he said.

Probe Underway; Suicide or Foul Play?

Authorities are maintaining a cautious approach, emphasizing that all angles including abetment to suicide and possible foul play are being examined. Forensic analysis and post-mortem reports are awaited to establish the exact cause of death.

The incident has sparked widespread grief and concern in the locality, once again highlighting the growing issue of elder abuse within families. Residents and social observers have called for stricter safeguards and awareness to protect vulnerable senior citizens from such situations.

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