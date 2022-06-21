'Eknath Shinde never conveyed to us that he wants to be Maharashtra CM': NCP chief Sharad Pawar

NCP Chief Sharad Pawar | ANI Photo

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar amidst the political crisis in Maharashtra on Tuesday said that (Maha Vikas Aghadi) MVA Govt - comprising of Congress, Shiv Sena and NCP is running very fine from the last 2.5 years.

Pawar, who played a crucial role in the formation of the MVA government, said it will complete its full five-year term and ruled out going with the BJP, in case the state government falls.

He also revealed that Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde has never conveyed to us that he wants to be Maharashtra's Chief Minister.

The NCP chief also clarified that there is no need for leadership change in Maharashtra.

"This is an internal issue of Shiv Sena, whatever they decide we're with them. We don't think there is any need for change in the govt," the NCP chief added.

"I am confident Uddhav Thackeray will handle the matter," Sharad Pawar added during a press conference in Delhi.

There are no differences in the alliance and all have full confidence in the leadership of Thackeray," he added.

Further, Pawar said that "we are waiting for a message from the Shiv Sena."

.@PawarSpeaks said there is no need for leadership change in Maharashtra

CM is an internal issue of .@ShivSena

.@fpjindia — Sanjay Jog (@SanjayJog7) June 21, 2022

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut today said Eknath Shinde has been removed as the party's group leader in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly.

He has been replaced with Ajay Choudhury, Raut said.

"Shinde has been replaced as the group leader of the Shiv Sena in the Maharashtra Assembly," he said.

After the Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi suffered a setback in the Maharashtra Legislative Council polls on Monday, Shinde went incommunicado. He is camping at a hotel in Gujarat's Surat city along with some party MLAs.