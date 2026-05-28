Eid-ul-Adha Celebrated With Religious Fervour In Bhiwandi; 5,891 Animals Sacrificed At 58 Civic Centres

Bhiwandi: Eid-ul-Adha was celebrated across Bhiwandi on Thursday with religious fervour, communal harmony and elaborate civic arrangements as over two lakh Muslims offered special prayers at Eidgahs and more than 250 mosques spread across the city and adjoining rural pockets.

According to officials of the Bhiwandi Nizampur Municipal Corporation (BNMC), a total of 5,891 large animals, besides several goats and sheep, were sacrificed during the day at 58 temporary sacrifice centres set up by the civic administration. The corporation collected over Rs 11.70 lakh as fees from the designated centres.

Special Eid prayers commenced between 6:30 am and 7:00 am in different parts of the city. The earliest prayers were offered at the Eidgah, while the final congregational namaz was held at Jama Masjid near Koter Gate at around 7:05 am. Thousands of worshippers gathered peacefully at mosques and prayer grounds before exchanging greetings and embracing one another after the prayers.

The city administration and police had deployed extensive security and crowd-management arrangements to ensure peaceful celebrations. Deputy Commissioner of Police Shashikant Borate supervised the security measures across sensitive locations in the city.

Religious leaders and social organisations extended Eid greetings to residents. Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind Maharashtra Vice-President Syed Mufti Mohammad Huzaifa Qasmi and Jamaat-e-Islami Hind Bhiwandi President Maulana Ausaf Falahi appealed for peace, brotherhood and cleanliness during the festival.

Apart from the city limits, Eid-ul-Adha rituals and animal sacrifices were also carried out in Kon Gaon, Mahapoli, Padgha, Borivali, Khaadipar, Katai, Tembhawali, Arjunli, Sape, Chimbipada, Ambadi, Dugad, Kariwali and Angaon villages.

The civic administration had made extensive logistical arrangements at all temporary sacrifice centres. As many as 90 veterinary officers were deployed for health inspections of animals before sacrifice. The sanitation department stationed 31 water tankers and over 210 tempos and dumpers to ensure immediate disposal of waste generated during the process.

Officials said special disinfectants, medicines and bleaching powder were sprayed throughout the day to maintain hygiene and prevent foul smell or spread of diseases. Civic workers were deployed round the clock for cleaning operations.

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Residents and local social groups appreciated the BNMC administration for introducing a more organised and systematic mechanism this year. Compared to previous years, the civic body ensured quicker waste clearance, better sanitation management and stricter monitoring at all sacrifice locations.

Immediately after completion of the sacrifice process, all designated centres were washed thoroughly using high-pressure water jets. The areas were later sanitised through insecticide spraying and disinfectant treatment to prevent health hazards.

The BNMC has appealed to citizens to continue maintaining cleanliness during the remaining festival period and cooperate with the civic staff in keeping public spaces hygienic.

Ward-Wise Sacrifice And Fee Collection Details

- Ward Committee No. 1: 1,998 animals | Rs 3,95,100

- Ward Committee No. 2: 1,236 animals | Rs 2,46,600

- Ward Committee No. 3: 327 animals | Rs 65,250

- Ward Committee No. 4: 1,332 animals | Rs 2,64,450

- Ward Committee No. 5: 998 animals | Rs 1,99,000

Officials confirmed that the total number of sacrifices on the first day stood at 5,891 animals, generating Rs 11,70,400 in civic revenue.

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