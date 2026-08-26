Eid Milad-un-Nabi 2026: Celebrations Kicked Off Across Mumbai, CM Fadnavis & Others Extend Greetings; VIDEOS |

Mumbai: On the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi, on Wednesday, members of the Muslim community in Mumbai were seen offering their prayers at Minara Masjid and in other parts of the city.

Prayers offered across Mumbai

On this auspicious day, one of the locals shared the importance of the day, saying, “This is a day of divine blessings. May Allah the Almighty dispel all our troubles on this very day. May He keep the entire Muslim community under His protection and safeguard the city of Mumbai forever... may Allah grant us the opportunity to witness this day time and again. Prominent figures and celebrities will be arriving; throughout the day, food will be distributed, and processions and gatherings will take place.”

#WATCH | Mumbai: People offer prayers at Minara Masjid on the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi.



A local says, "This is a day of divine blessings. May Allah the Almighty dispel all our troubles on this very day. May He keep the entire Muslim community under His protection and… pic.twitter.com/XxgA8gFsom — ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2026

CM Fadnavis, PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi extend wishes

Moreover, on the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis extended his wishes to the people.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi also poured in his wishes on the day. Taking to his X (formerly Twitter) account, he wrote, “Greetings on Milad-un-Nabi. I hope this occasion furthers togetherness and joy all around us. May the spirit of kindness and giving back to society always guide us.”

Eid Mubarak!



Greetings on Milad-un-Nabi. I hope this occasion furthers togetherness and joy all around us. May the spirit of kindness and giving back to society always guide us. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 26, 2026

Even Opposition leader and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi extended his wishes on X, writing, “Wishing everyone peace, happiness, prosperity and good health.”

Eid Milad-un-Nabi Mubarak.

Wishing everyone peace, happiness, prosperity and good health. pic.twitter.com/ZYdCwzk7ag — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 26, 2026

Dargahs decorated for celebrations

To celebrate the occasion, dargahs across the city have been decorated with lighting, sending festive vibes in the city. The visuals shared from Mumbai’s Mahim Dargah show the dargah is decorated with vibrant lighting for Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi celebrations as believers offer their prayers at the sacred place.

VIDEO | Mumbai, Maharashtra: Mahim Dargah decorated for Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi celebrations.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/d8jp61yd2p) pic.twitter.com/mYc84SzDDK — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 26, 2026

Subsequently, Eid Milad-un-Nabi, also known as Mawlid, commemorates the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad. The occasion is traditionally observed on the 12th day of Rabi al-Awwal, the third month of the Islamic lunar calendar.

Muslim communities across the world observe the day as a time to remember the Prophet’s life, teachings and message, with a focus on values such as compassion, kindness, justice and peaceful coexistence.

Following the occasion, schools and colleges across the state have been given a holiday, and banks and several offices have been closed to observe the day with joy and zeal.

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