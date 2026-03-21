Eid Celebrations Begin In Mumbai After Moon Sighting; Thousands Offer Prayers Across City |

Mumbai: The city of Mumbai witnessed vibrant celebrations of Eid al-Fitr on Saturday, as thousands of Muslims gathered early in the morning to offer special prayers marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

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Thousands Of Muslims Gather For Early Morning Prayers

Large congregations were seen at key locations across the city, including the YMCA Ground in Mumbai Central, where thousands assembled for Eid prayers. Devotees also offered namaz at Mahim Dargah, with mosques and open grounds witnessing heavy footfall.

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Waris Pathan Extends Greetings On Eid

Among those present was AIMIM national spokesperson Waris Pathan, who extended greetings to citizens on the occasion, wishing peace and harmony across the country. "I extend Eid greetings to all the people of the country," said Pathan.

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The celebrations followed the sighting of the crescent moon in Mumbai, which signalled the end of Ramadan and the beginning of the Islamic month of Shawwal. The moon sighting holds deep religious significance, as it marks the completion of a month-long period of fasting, prayer, and reflection.

Eid festivities traditionally begin with the Eid Salah, a special congregational prayer held in the morning, followed by sermons and community gatherings. The occasion symbolises gratitude, renewal, and togetherness after a period of spiritual discipline.

Across the city, families came together to celebrate, exchanging greetings and participating in customary festivities. The atmosphere was marked by joy and a sense of unity, as people embraced the festival with prayers and goodwill.

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