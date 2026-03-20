Eid 2026: Taha Shah Badussha Opens Up On Celebrating The Festival With Family, Says 'Faith Gives Me A Sense Of Grounding' - EXCLUSIVE

As the holy month of Ramazan brings with it a sense of reflection, gratitude, and spiritual renewal, actor Taha Shah Badussha takes a moment to pause and look inward. In an exclusive interview with The Free Press Journal, Taha opens up about what Ramazan truly means to him beyond rituals.

He also shares how the month helps him reconnect with himself and stay grounded amid the fast-paced world of showbiz. From cherished Eid traditions to moments of gratitude and faith, Taha offers a glimpse into his Ramazan journey. Excerpts:

Ramazan is described as a time of self-reflection and discipline. What has this month taught you about yourself this year?

Ramazan reminds me to slow down. This month brings a quiet pause. This year, especially, it has reminded me that discipline is not just about controlling my routine but it's also about being grateful for all that you have.

What does an ideal Ramazan day look like for you when you are not working?

When I am not working, Ramazan is quiet and simple. I wake up for sehri and then try to keep the day calm. I also spend time with my family. The day ends with a small prayer.

Many people see fasting as just abstaining from food, but spiritually it’s much deeper. How do you connect with that deeper meaning?

For me, fasting is about mindfulness. It reminds me to be kind to people and to myself and to be patient. It reminds you to pause and reflect. The idea is not just to control hunger but to control all negativity and distractions. It's definitely very powerful.

Was there a Ramazan from your childhood that still feels very special or memorable to you?

It was always magical. The entire atmosphere in the house would change. There were all kinds of food being prepared. Our friends and family members used to come over and we all prayed together.

Ramazan often reminds people to practice gratitude. What are you most grateful for in your life and career right now?

Right now, I feel deeply grateful for this journey. Every opportunity is great and things are all coming together. I'm connecting with the audience, with my fans and it's incredible. I'm grateful that my family is safe. I'm thankful for the love and support I receive from people.

What are some Eid traditions in your family that you still follow?

No matter how busy life gets, there are some traditions we still follow. We begin the day early, get ready, go to the mosque, meet family and friends. There's a lot of laughter and food. And, of course, a lot of money comes in the form of Eidi. So the warmth and connection are something I hold very dear.

Have you ever celebrated Eid on a film set? What was that experience like?

Most of the time it is off but there have also been times when I was shooting during Eid. On set, sometimes we pray and open fast together. Someone brings sweets from somewhere and we share joy.

Has faith or spirituality influenced the choices you make in your professional life?

Faith gives me a sense of grounding. It always reminds me that success should be balanced with humanity. In my professional life, I try to choose projects that make me grow and learn and stay honest to my values.