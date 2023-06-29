 Eid Al-Adha: Cops Intervene As Man Tries To Sell ‘Love Pakistan’ Balloons Near Eidgah Ground In Solapur (Watch)
Eid Al-Adha: Cops Intervene As Man Tries To Sell ‘Love Pakistan’ Balloons Near Eidgah Ground In Solapur (Watch)

While the intentions behind selling "Love Pakistan" banner remain unclear, law enforcement authorities are investigating the matter to ascertain the motive behind the incident.

Updated: Thursday, June 29, 2023, 08:46 PM IST
On the occasion of Bakri Eid on Thursday, an individual attempted to sell balloons with “Love Pakistan” written on them. The incident has been reported from Maharashtra’s Solarpur near the Eidgah Ground when Muslim brethren had gathered for prayers.

As per news reports, police swiftly intervened after noticing the person.

Watch the video here:

The presence of the provocative flags was a cause for concern, as it could have disrupted the peaceful atmosphere and caused unnecessary tension.

