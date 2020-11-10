Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank inaugurates National Education Day at IIT Bombay

The Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay (IIT Bombay) commemorated the birth anniversary of India’s first education minister Abul Kalam Azad on Tuesday by observing National Education Day. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, minister of education, inaugurated the National Education Day programme online while, Subhasis Chaudhuri, director of IIT Bombay, announced the IIT Bombay Research Excellence Awards 2019.

The IIT Bombay Research Excellence Awards were instituted to recognise the research and development efforts of the faculty members. The research publication award was given to Maheswaran Shanmugam, professor of the chemistry department, Nutan Limaye of computer science and Engineering, Rajneesh Bharadwaj of mechanical engineering, Soumyo Mukherji and Suparna Mukherji of Biosciences and Bioengineering and environmental science and engineering and Subhankar Karmakar of environmental science and engineering.

The research dissemination award given to recognise outstanding efforts to disseminate research through monographs, books, review chapters or review papers was given to Hetu C. Sheth, professor of Earth Sciences, Parinda Vasa of physics and Raghavan B. Sunoj of the chemistry department.

The early research achiever award for young researchers who have already shown their potential for producing outstanding original work was given to Pradip P. Kalbar, professor of centre for urban science and engineering, Shobhna Kapoor of chemistry and Varun Bhalerao of the physics department.

The education minister said, “Through ‘Study in India, Stay in India and Internationalisation of education', we are committed to establishing India as a global hub of education. To ensure high quality of education, it is also necessary that we move forward with cooperation, coordination and agreement with the leading universities of the world. This has been incorporated in NEP 2020 by inviting top 100 world universities to set up campus in India.”

Chaudhuri said, "National Education Policy 2020 formulated by the education ministry is very comprehensive in its scope and through a proper assimilation we expect a big boost in the quality of education for all students. At IIT Bombay, we look forward to leveraging the key spirits embodied in this policy document in making our offerings more expansive, substantive and socially relevant."

The Professor Krithi Ramamritham Award for creative research-2019 was given to Jayakrishnan Nair, professor of the department of electrical engineering for his research contributions in uncertainty management in the smart, renewable-rich power grid, and to Varun Bhalerao, professor of the department of physics for his research contributions in electromagnetic counterparts to gravitational wave sources. The award carries a citation and a cash incentive of Rs 1 lakh each and it is given from endowment grant given by Jayant R. Harista, professor of IISc, Bengaluru.