ED summons Cong leader Vishwajeet Kadam's wife

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Swapnali Kadam in a probe initiated by the agency on properties linked with her Pune-based father and businessman Avinash Bhosale.

Swapnali is the wife of Vishwajeet Kadam who is the son of late senior Congress leader Patangaro Kadam. Vishwajeet Kadam is Minister of State for Cooperation, who was elected to the state assembly from Sangli district’s Kadegaon Palus. Vishwajeet Kadam was not available for comment.

Bhosale was recently questioned by the officials of ED zone-2. He has been previously probed in connection with alleged violation of Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) norms.

In May 2007, the low-profile Bhosale, who is a realty developer and into the hotel business, was arrested by the Department of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) from Mumbai Airport and later released on bail. He was intercepted with undeclared dutiable goods. Bhosale was intercepted in the city after his arrival from London in an Emirates flight with a stopover at Dubai. Similarly, Kadam, married to Bhosale’s daughter Swapnali Bhosale, was the wealthiest candidate in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections which he lost to the BJP nominee. Avinash Bhosale, has been earlier fined Rs 1.83 crore by the ED for FEMA contravention. “He has been fined on three counts for opening a bank account abroad without Reserve Bank of India (RBI) permission, maintaining the bank account even after returning to India and using of international credit card abroad.,” the ED had stated then. FEMA act seeks to make offenses related to foreign exchange.