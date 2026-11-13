ED Secures 7-Day Custody Of Mahadev Betting Syndicate Promoter Saurabh Chandrakar In Money Laundering Case | VIDEO

Mahadev betting syndicate promoter Saurabh Chandrakar has been remanded to seven days of ED custody for interrogation | File Photo

Raipur, November 13, 2026: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday secured seven days of custody of Saurabh Chandrakar, the alleged kingpin of the Mahadev App illegal betting syndicate, from a Special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Raipur, a day after a CBI court rejected the agency’s request for his custody and remanded him to seven days of judicial custody.

The ED approached the PMLA court seeking his custodial interrogation to investigate the alleged laundering of proceeds generated through the betting syndicate. During the remand period, the agency will confront Chandrakar with statements of his associates, digital evidence and documents relating to his foreign entities to establish the alleged proceeds of crime and trace the money trail, officials said.

Raipur, Chhattisgarh: In the Mahadev online betting app case, Saurabh Chandrakar has been remanded to seven days of Enforcement Directorate custody. Following the court's approval after hearing arguments from both sides, the ED brought Chandrakar to its office for questioning. The agency will interrogate him over the next seven days. — IANS (@ians_india) November 13, 2026

Raipur, Chhattisgarh: Mahadev betting app case accused Saurabh Chandrakar was produced before a special PMLA court after a production warrant was issued. The ED is seeking his custodial remand for questioning in a money laundering case https://t.co/38CCibeov1 — IANS (@ians_india) November 13, 2026

ED Details Grounds For Arrest

According to the ED’s submissions before the court, its investigation stems from a July 29, 2022, case registered at Mohan Nagar police station in Durg for cheating and criminal conspiracy. The agency invoked Section 19 of the PMLA in connection with the investigation.

The agency alleged that Chandrakar had evaded summons issued under Section 50 of the PMLA, fled India to avoid legal proceedings and remained uncooperative with the investigation. An open-ended arrest warrant was issued against him on September 4, 2023. His challenge to the warrant was subsequently dismissed by the Chhattisgarh High Court on March 22, 2025, the ED submitted.

Opposing the remand application, Chandrakar’s counsel, Tushar Giri, argued that the arrest was illegal, pointing out that the ED had already filed a prosecution complaint against him and other accused under Sections 3 and 4 of the PMLA and that the court had taken cognisance of the offences. The defence questioned the necessity of the arrest and sought authenticated documents and safeguards governing interrogation, medical examinations and access to legal counsel.

Court Sets Conditions For Interrogation

However, the court rejected the objections, observing that the material placed by the ED disclosed sufficient grounds for Chandrakar’s arrest and that the investigation could not be completed within the prescribed period. The judge entrusted his custody to ED Assistant Director Dibyendu Mann and directed the agency to ensure that his human rights were protected and that he was not subjected to physical assault, harassment or torture.

The court further directed that Chandrakar be medically examined immediately after being taken into custody and again before being produced at the end of the remand period. His interrogation has been restricted to between 10 am and 5 pm, with his lawyer permitted to remain within visible distance. His lawyer and family members have also been allowed to meet him for half an hour daily, between 5 pm and 5.30 pm.

ED Details Betting Syndicate Operations

The ED has alleged that Chandrakar and his co-promoter Ravi Uppal operated the Mahadev Online Book betting websites from their Dubai head office through a network of franchise-based betting panels across India and the UAE. Money collected from players was allegedly routed through bank accounts held in the names of other individuals and subsequently transferred overseas through hawala channels.

In its prosecution complaint filed on October 20, 2023, the agency estimated that the syndicate generated around Rs 450 crore every month. Separately, confidential investigative estimates have placed the suspected proceeds across the Mahadev betting app and associated platforms at Rs 88,000 crore to Rs 94,000 crore.

Assets Worth Thousands Of Crores Traced

The ED has so far conducted searches at around 190 premises in the case, seized or frozen assets worth approximately Rs 2,000 crore and attached properties valued at around Rs 3,500 crore, including assets worth Rs 1,800 crore abroad and 22 immovable properties in Dubai. The agency has filed six prosecution complaints against 116 accused.

The investigation has also traced the alleged betting proceeds from panel operators through the Dubai-based head office to hawala operators and share-market investors. In September 2023, the ED froze securities worth around Rs 236 crore held by Dubai-based companies.

Also Watch:

In July 2026, it arrested Vikas Garg, whose companies allegedly received around Rs 940 crore in betting proceeds, of which Rs 766 crore was allegedly used to acquire US-based company Ebix Inc. The ED has attached assets worth around Rs 941 crore in this part of the investigation.

The agency has also alleged that approximately Rs 200 crore was spent on Chandrakar’s wedding in Ras Al Khaimah in 2023.

Level up your brain the fun way. Play daily games and quizzes on FPJ Smart!

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/