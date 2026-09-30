ED Searches 8 Locations Across Maharashtra, Bengal, Gujarat & Delhi-NCR In Alleged Hundreds Of Crore Bogus CSR Donation Racket

Mumbai: ED Mumbai zone is carrying out searches at 8 locations (5- Maharashtra, 1-West Bengal, 1- Gujarat, 1-Delhi-NCR) in the case of Dr Dharmendra Kumar and Ors (Bogus CSR Donation racket).
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Premises of market operators, trustees and middle men have been covered which has prima facie revealed a bogus CSR racket running into hundreds of crores.
It has been revealed that trusts were created specifically for channelising back the mandatory CSR contributions to the donors in lieu of a commission. Examination of devices and further enquiry is in progress.
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