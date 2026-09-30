 ED Searches 8 Locations Across Maharashtra, Bengal, Gujarat & Delhi-NCR In Alleged Hundreds Of Crore Bogus CSR Donation Racket
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ED Searches 8 Locations Across Maharashtra, Bengal, Gujarat & Delhi-NCR In Alleged Hundreds Of Crore Bogus CSR Donation Racket

The ED Mumbai zone searched eight locations across Maharashtra, West Bengal, Gujarat and Delhi-NCR in a bogus CSR donation case involving Dr Dharmendra Kumar and others. Investigators found trusts allegedly created to route CSR contributions back to donors for commissions, with the racket running into hundreds of crores.

Ashish SinghUpdated: Wednesday, September 30, 2026, 01:07 PM IST
ED Searches 8 Locations Across Maharashtra, Bengal, Gujarat & Delhi-NCR In Alleged Hundreds Of Crore Bogus CSR Donation Racket
ED Searches 8 Locations Across Maharashtra, Bengal, Gujarat & Delhi-NCR In Alleged Hundreds Of Crore Bogus CSR Donation Racket | File Pic

Mumbai: ED Mumbai zone is carrying out searches at 8 locations (5- Maharashtra, 1-West Bengal, 1- Gujarat, 1-Delhi-NCR) in the case of Dr Dharmendra Kumar and Ors (Bogus CSR Donation racket).

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Premises of market operators, trustees and middle men have been covered which has prima facie revealed a bogus CSR racket running into hundreds of crores.

It has been revealed that trusts were created specifically for channelising back the mandatory CSR contributions to the donors in lieu of a commission. Examination of devices and further enquiry is in progress.

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