ED Searches 8 Locations Across Maharashtra, Bengal, Gujarat & Delhi-NCR In Alleged Hundreds Of Crore Bogus CSR Donation Racket | File Pic

Mumbai: ED Mumbai zone is carrying out searches at 8 locations (5- Maharashtra, 1-West Bengal, 1- Gujarat, 1-Delhi-NCR) in the case of Dr Dharmendra Kumar and Ors (Bogus CSR Donation racket).

Premises of market operators, trustees and middle men have been covered which has prima facie revealed a bogus CSR racket running into hundreds of crores.

It has been revealed that trusts were created specifically for channelising back the mandatory CSR contributions to the donors in lieu of a commission. Examination of devices and further enquiry is in progress.