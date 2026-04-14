ED Raids ‘Godman’ Ashok Kharat’s Network Across Maharashtra; ₹2.4 Crore Frozen, Mercedes-Benz Seized

Mumbai: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday conducted searches at multiple locations across Maharashtra in connection with a money laundering probe against self-styled godman Ashok Kharat and his associates, officials said.

According to sources, the agency carried out coordinated raids at 13 locations across Nashik, Pune, Mumbai and Shirdi, following an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) registered on April 6.

The searches targeted Kharat’s inner circle and key financial intermediaries. In Nashik, ED teams covered his residential property, a farmhouse and two institutional premises. During the searches at his residence, Kharat’s daughter was present, while his wife was not at the premises, sources said.

The ED also conducted searches at the premises of a well-known builder in Nashik, allegedly linked to Kharat through property-related transactions.

In Pune, the agency conducted searches at three locations linked to his Chartered Accountant(CA) Prakash Pophle, including an office and two residential premises associated with Pophle and his sons, Lalit and Harshal Pophle.

In Mumbai, searches were carried out at the office of Eximus Financial Advisory Pvt Ltd in Bandra Kurla Complex(BKC), linked to Pophle’s son,as well as a residential property in Worli linked to the accused, as part of the coordinated action.

Additionally, two cooperative credit societies in Nashik district, believed to be central to the alleged routing of funds, were also covered during the operation.

The ED action was carried out under Section 17 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002. The ED case stems from an FIR registered on March 25 at Sarkarwada police station in Nashik district, which includes allegations of extortion, religious manipulation, and drug-facilitated assault on victims, including women.

According to officials, preliminary investigations have revealed that Kharat allegedly opened multiple bank accounts in the names of third parties with two cooperative credit societies based in Nashik district. He is said to have listed himself as nominee in these accounts and linked his mobile number to retain control over their operations.

Sources said that at Shri Jagdamba Mata Gramin Bigar Sheti Sahakari Patsanstha Maryadit in Sinnar, Nashik, the ED identified more than 50 bank accounts allegedly linked to Kharat. The agency is also examining transactions across more than 130 bank accounts associated with cooperative credit societies, including Samata Nagari Pat Sanstha in Ahilyanagar. Transactions exceeding Rs 63 crore are suspected to have been routed through these accounts as part of a layered financial structure aimed at concealing the origin of funds.

The agency is also examining a suspected benami property network, with several assets allegedly held in the names of Kharat’s family members and close associates, including his CA. Preliminary estimates suggest the value of these properties could run into hundreds of crores, though officials said the exact valuation is still being assessed.

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Officials said Kharat’s 25 foreign trips are also under the scanner, with investigators examining the source of funds used for these travels.

During the searches, the ED froze bank accounts worth around Rs 2.4 crore linked to kharat and seized a Mercedes-Benz luxury car,which a complainant alleged was extorted from kharat through death threats and "divine curses."

Investigators further found that Kharat allegedly sold ordinary items as “blessed” products, claiming they had divine healing powers, and collected money from followers. The proceeds, along with funds allegedly generated through extortion, are suspected to have been invested in land parcels through his chartered accountant and associates.

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