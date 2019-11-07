ED opposes bail for Iqbal Mirchi’s aide

Mumbai: The ED on Wednesday opposed a bail plea of Humayun Merchant, arrested in a money-laundering case involving gangster Iqbal Mirchi, saying the matter has “international ramifications”.

In its written reply filed before special judge P Rajvaidya, the ED said the accused played a “very crucial role” in laundering of huge amou­nts of crime proceeds.

Merchant may hamper the probe if released on bail, it said, adding he was aware of the “line of probe” and might tip off other suspects who are at large.

The case was sensi­tive, involving money generated from organised crime, and its suspected use for terror financing and narcotic trade was under investigation, the agency said.