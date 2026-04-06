ED Launches Money Laundering Probe Against Self-Styled Godman Ashok Kharat

Enforcement Directorate investigates financial dealings and property links of godman Ashok Kharat | File Photo

Mumbai, April 6: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has registered a money laundering case against self-styled godman Ashok Kharat alias ‘Captain’ and others on April 4, following allegations of large-scale financial irregularities and suspicious property acquisitions across Maharashtra, taking cognisance of multiple First Information Reports (FIRs) filed against them in Nashik and other cities. The development comes after Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis confirmed that the central agency will investigate Kharat’s bank transactions and extensive asset holdings, along with a suspected international hawala racket involving illegal money transfers to the UAE.

According to officials, the ED has initiated a money laundering probe after registering an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) against the accused, Kharat, in connection with alleged proceeds of crime (PoC) routed through a suspected financial network. The agency is examining transactions linked to more than 130 bank accounts associated with cooperative credit societies, including Samata Nagari Pat Sanstha. Transactions exceeding Rs 63 crore are alleged to have been routed through these accounts as part of a layered financial structure purportedly designed to obscure the origin of funds. Several accounts reportedly listed Kharat as nominee and were operated using his personal mobile numbers, a detail being examined to allegedly indicate his possible direct control over the transactions. Investigators suspect this nominee arrangement was a benami-style structuring mechanism intended to conceal beneficial ownership.

Real estate assets and alleged coercion

The probe is also focused on a massive real estate portfolio allegedly linked to Kharat, with market estimates ranging from Rs 200 crore to Rs 1,500 crore. Officials stated that Kharat systematically acquired these properties by exploiting the superstitious fears of owners, invoking "curses" and "bad omens" to force distress sales at prices far below market value across Nashik, Shirdi, and Pune. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the case has reportedly found that such methods were allegedly part of a broader pattern of psychological intimidation used to facilitate forced or distress sales by Kharat.

Pune properties under scrutiny

A significant focus of the ED probe is properties worth around Rs 100 crore in Pune’s Koregaon Park, allegedly linked to his chartered accountant (CA), Prakash Pophale. Key assets under scrutiny include 18 row houses and multiple land parcels in the upscale locality, allegedly registered in Pophale’s name. Investigators suspect these high-value properties form part of a wider investment network where ownership may have been routed through associates, relatives, or professional intermediaries to conceal the real beneficiary.

According to records, in 2024, Pophale purchased 18 row houses and nearly 49 guntas of land in Koregaon Park, raising questions over the scale of investments linked to the alleged scandal. Official records show the transaction value at Rs 19.56 crore. However, market estimates peg the real worth at over Rs 100 crore, fuelling suspicions of black money, tax evasion, and benami investments. The agency is investigating whether Pophale acted as a 'professional intermediary' to facilitate benami investments and manage the cash flow generated from Kharat’s spiritual workshops and consultations.

Additional assets and allegations

ED's scrutiny is also linked to a Rs 1.2 crore luxury flat in Pune’s Model Colony, registered in the name of Kharat’s daughter, Srishti Kharat, for which no legitimate payment trail has been found. Additionally, more than 52 land parcels across Nashik, Sinnar, and Shirdi are under the scanner as part of the widening probe.

Kharat is also alleged to have duped businessmen of crores of rupees under the pretext of providing spiritual guidance for global business ventures, while charging exorbitant fees for so-called “rituals” and religious consultations.

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Investigation underway

The investigation is at a preliminary stage following the registration of the ECIR, and officials indicated that further verification of bank records, property documents, and associated entities is underway. As of today, 12 FIRs have been registered against Kharat. While he remains in police custody in Nashik for rape and black magic charges, the ED’s entry ensures that his challenges are only going to worsen, with his political and bureaucratic links also expected to be uncovered.

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